FiBrasil partners with Padtec on Network Operations Center

FiBrasil, a Brazilian operator of neutral networks, has formed a partnership with Padtec focused on managing the operation of its communication networks in Brazil. The services include monitoring and technical support through Padtec’s Network Operations Center (NOC).

Located at its headquarters in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, Padtec’s NOC offers remote network monitoring and support services, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Services are provided by specialized technicians who have an advanced infrastructure, with resources such as dual approach fiber optic routes, fire protection systems, UPS and generators to ensure uninterrupted operation in the event of a power failure, and a disaster recovery plan that allows for fully remote operation. All this with the capability of defining service level agreements (SLAs) suited to the needs and requirements – as well as the investment capacity – of each provider.

Padtec’s NOC service (contracted by FiBrasil) is part of the company’s business unit, which currently has 40 points of presence distributed throughout Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. The objective is to help and boost the business of providers operating in the broadband market by optimizing the resources of their networks.

FiBrasil is a joint venture that works in the construction, operation and commercialization of a neutral fiber optic network for internet providers and telecommunications operators who wish to expand their coverage throughout Brazil. The company aims to triple the number of municipalities covered by the end of this

“Our current coverage is approximately 70 cities, and the goal is to reach 200 cities by the end of 2022”, highlights Atila Branco, FiBrasil’s CTIO. “Padtec is a reference in the operation of fiber optic networks and therefore is the ideal partner for our business, allowing us to focus on the expansion of our network and on the high quality operational characteristics of FiBrasil“, he adds.

“With the offer of a complete solution of telecommunications services, which involves the planning of the system to the installation, operation and maintenance of the networks, we add value to our delivery and provide more security and comfort to our customers”, said Carlos Raimar, CEO of Padtec.

https://www.padtec.com.br/en/fibrasil-announces-partnership-with-padtec-to-manage-the-operation-of-its-communication-networks-in-brazil/