Wednesday, August 31, 2022

FCC adds $791 million in RDOF funding for broadband

Wednesday, August 31, 2022    

The FCC is ready to authorize $791,604,299 through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to six providers to fund new broadband deployments to over 350,000 estimated locations in 19 states.  

The top three states receiving funding include Illinois, $212 million, Arizona, $140 million, and Iowa, $113 million. 

“This funding will connect more households throughout the country with high-speed broadband as part of our ongoing work to close the digital divide,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel.  “We are confident these projects can bring quality service to currently unserved areas.” 

This round of funding supports projects using a range of network technologies, including gigabit service hybrid fiber/fixed wireless deployments that will provide end-user locations with either fiber or fixed wireless network service using licensed spectrum.  

To date, the program has provided more than $6 billion in broadband deployment to 47 states. 

https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904/round-results  

FCC rejects Starlink for RDOF funding

Wednesday, August 10, 2022    

The FCC rejected the long-form applications of Starlink and of LTD Broadband to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program. Starlink is delivering broadband access via thousands of LEO satellites. LTD Broadband offers a fixed wireless access service and has built over 2500 tower sites covering over 50,000 square miles of Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The...

READ MORE

FCC's RDOF program has committed over $5.2 billion to date

Sunday, May 08, 2022    

In its 9th round of program funding, the FCC is authorizing $199,336,695 through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) for new broadband deployments in 26 states and the Northern Mariana Islands bringing service to over 230,000 locations.  To date, the RDOF program has committed over $5.2 billion for broadband deployment to 3 million locations in 47 states and the Northern Mariana Islands.“We need to connect everyone, everywhere, and today’s...

READ MORE