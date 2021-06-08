Fastly names Todd Nightingale as CEO

Fastly, which operates a global edge cloud platform, appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next CEO, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor.

Nightingale joins Fastly from Cisco, where he currently leads business strategy and development efforts for Cisco's multi-billion dollar networking portfolio as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Networking and Cloud. Previously, Nightingale was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Meraki business.

"Fastly is extraordinary at the things that make us unique, including our incredibly powerful programmable edge cloud, innovative performance-focused product and engineering, and our unmatched support of customers as they build the next generation of globally performant, secure and reliable applications," said Artur Bergman, Fastly’s Founder, Chief Architect and Executive Chairperson. "I'm confident in Todd's ability to lead the company with the rigor and energy needed to elevate Fastly to its next level of extraordinary technology and product growth, including a strong go-to-market motion and operational strengths."





