Extreme Networks intros Wi-Fi 6E Outdoor AP

Extreme Networks introduced an outdoor Wi-Fi 6E Outdoor Access Point (AP) optimized for deployment across outdoor venues, convention centers, hospital and university campuses and large stadiums, among others.

The AP5050 has three 4x4:4 radios which provides high efficiency, high performance 802.11ax aggregate data rates up to 10 Gpbs. It combines Wi-Fi 6E, advanced security and AI/ML capabilities together in a single solution. It features a dedicated tri-frequency sensor that does a full-time scan for rogue devices, significantly minimizing the risk of vulnerability and attacks without compromising the performance of the network. The AP5050 also supports the latest Wi-Fi Alliance WPA3 security certification, a stateful DPI firewall for context-based access, Private Pre-Shared Key (PPSK) to secure IoT environments, Extreme Fabric Attach for automated provisioning and a location analytics sensor.

“As the first publicly available outdoor Wi-Fi 6E capable access point, the AP5050 will provide limitless opportunity when it comes to rolling out innovative new mobile services and experiences at large outdoor venues. Extreme understands the requirements of secure, reliable, uninterrupted connectivity in large venues better than anyone in the industry, as evidenced by our relationships with some of the world’s most esteemed professional sports organizations, hospitals, convention centers, universities and iconic venues like Olympiastadion Berlin, Los Angeles Coliseum and soon Old Trafford Stadium. The AP5050 also unlocks the potential to push mobile services to the perimeter of the venue to create new monetization opportunities and a better, more consistent customer experience.” – Dan DeBacker, SVP of Products, Extreme Networks.

https://www.extremenetworks.com