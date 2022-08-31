Ericsson: about 6.1 billion unique mobile subscribers worldwide

There were about 6.1 billion unique mobile subscribers at the close of Q2 2022, of which 690 million were 5G subscriptions, according to a recent update to the Ericsson Mobility Report. Allowing for multiple subscriptions per user, there are now 8.3 billion mobile subscriptions globally.
Among other statistics, the Q2 2022 update also reports:
- Mobile broadband accounts for about 86 percent of all mobile subscriptions
- 218 communications service providers had launched commercial 5G services
- 24 communications service providers had launched 5G standalone (SA) networks
- Mobile network data traffic grew 39 percent between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022
- Total monthly global mobile network data traffic reached 100 EB (exabytes).
- The Q2 2022 update includes charts and diagrams outlining the regional mobile subscription penetration, the total and net mobile subscription additions, and global mobile network data traffic and year-on-year growth.
https://www.ericsson.com/4a4be7/assets/local/reports-papers/mobility-report/documents/2022/ericsson-mobility-report-q2-2022.pdf