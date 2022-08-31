Ericsson: about 6.1 billion unique mobile subscribers worldwide

There were about 6.1 billion unique mobile subscribers at the close of Q2 2022, of which 690 million were 5G subscriptions, according to a recent update to the Ericsson Mobility Report. Allowing for multiple subscriptions per user, there are now 8.3 billion mobile subscriptions globally.

Among other statistics, the Q2 2022 update also reports:

Mobile broadband accounts for about 86 percent of all mobile subscriptions

218 communications service providers had launched commercial 5G services

24 communications service providers had launched 5G standalone (SA) networks

Mobile network data traffic grew 39 percent between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022

Total monthly global mobile network data traffic reached 100 EB (exabytes).

The Q2 2022 update includes charts and diagrams outlining the regional mobile subscription penetration, the total and net mobile subscription additions, and global mobile network data traffic and year-on-year growth.

https://www.ericsson.com/4a4be7/assets/local/reports-papers/mobility-report/documents/2022/ericsson-mobility-report-q2-2022.pdf