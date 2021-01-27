Monday, August 22, 2022

Elisa to recapture waste heat from a data centre in Helsinki

Monday, August 22, 2022  , , ,  

Elisa is working with its utility provider to recapture waste heat produced in its data centre in Helsiki for use in community heating.

According to the agreement, waste heat recovered in the cooling process of Elisa’s modern data centre in Pasila is transferred for heating homes and business premises in the area. At best, the waste heat collected from the data centre can replace the annual heat demand of up to a thousand one-bedroom flats.

“In Finland, people regard recycling and the use of renewable materials as one of the most important indicators of sustainable business practice. Recycling is also sensible in the use of energy. Investing in both energy self-sufficiency and in technology that promotes energy efficiency is more important than ever. The cooperation with Elisa offers an excellent opportunity to increase the amount of recycled heat for our customers by utilising our energy platform,” explains Henrietta Lahti, Business Lead, Datacenter and Waste Heat Solutions at Helen, the Finnish utility provider.

“Elisa’s mission is a sustainable future through digitalisation, and we are strongly committed to sustainable development in all our activities. In cooperation with Helen, energy efficiency in our Pasila data centre will improve so that it will become environmentally positive, i.e. the data centre actually reduces global emissions. That way we can offer our customers digital services that are produced in an even more sustainable way than before,” says Sami Rajamäki, Elisa’s Vice President, Network Services.

https://elisa.com/corporate/news-room/press-releases/helen-and-elisa-to-heat-homes-in-helsinki-with-waste-heat-from-a-data-centre/31135227527634/

Nokia and Elisa achieve over 2 Gbps 5G uplink speeds on mmWave

Tuesday, June 21, 2022    

Nokia, Elisa, and Qualcomm Technologies achieved arecord-breaking 5G uplink speeds of 2.1 Gbps. The live demonstration at the Nokia Arena in Tampere in Finland featured Nokia's AirScale base station in 26 GHz mmWave spectrum over Elisa’s commercial 5G network. The network was connected to a 5G device powered by a Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System featuring fourth-generation Qualcomm® QTM545 mmWave antenna modules. Additionally, Nokia deployed...

Nokia and Elisa test first 1 terabit clear-channel interface

Wednesday, January 27, 2021    

Elisa, a network operator serving Finland and Estonia, has tested the first 1 Tbps clear-channel interface across its commercial infrastructure.Elisa upgraded some of its Nokia 7950 Extensible Routing System (XRS) nodes with 1T interfaces powered by Nokia’s FP4 chipset, the industry’s first terabit capable routing silicon. The new FP4 terabit linecard supports two 1T ports and demonstrated deployment readiness by carrying live traffic on Elisa’s...

