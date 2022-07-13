DigitalBridge form Xenith Infrastructure Group for HKG and Singapore

DigitalBridge Group and funds affiliated with Columbia Capital have formed Xenith Infrastructure Group, a new fiber platform serving hyperscalers, data center operators, carriers and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region

Xenith IG’s initial assets comprise conduit and fiber assets in Singapore and Hong Kong, which it acquired from Superloop.

Xenith IG will be led by Clement Goh, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Goh brings more than 20 years of digital infrastructure and technology sector experience in the Asia-Pacific market to Xenith IG.

Mr. Goh said, “I am honored to serve as Xenith IG’s CEO and look forward to working with the entire team to address the increased demand for reliable and high-performance fiber connectivity as digitalization continues to grow in this region. DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital are global leaders in building digital infrastructure businesses, and I am excited to partner with them to deliver dense and high-quality fiber networks serving the current and future requirements of our customers.”

“We believe Xenith IG is ideally positioned to capitalize on the significant growth of network demand observed in Asia-Pacific,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. “We are also thrilled to welcome Clement in his role as CEO. Clement brings a deep understanding of the connectivity and data center businesses in this region, and we look forward to working with him to grow the Xenith IG platform into a premier fiber infrastructure provider in this region.”

https://www.digitalbridge.com

https://www.xenithig.com