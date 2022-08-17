Deutsche Telekom extends contract with FC Bayern through 2027

FC Bayern and Deutsche Telekom agreed to an early extension of their 20-year partnership until 2027. Telekom will continue to have exclusive access to content from the club, which the company offers to its customers via FC Bayern.tv on MagentaTV.

Oliver Kahn, FC Bayern CEO: "We're very happy that Deutsche Telekom has been at FC Bayern's side for 20 years. Telekom stands for innovation in a multimedia world, for innovation, for being forward-thinking. Together we have already experienced a unique success story. Our aim is to continue to set standards in sport and beyond - and we have succeeded once again with this contract extension."

Michael Hagspihl, Senior Vice President Global Strategic Projects and Marketing Partnerships at Deutsche Telekom: "FC Bayern Munich and Deutsche Telekom have written an amazing success story in the last 20 years. We're very proud of these joint successes and the many milestones. Thanks to the enormous media presence, innovative energy and the effects of that, our partnership is worth many times over what we put into it together."











