Dell's server and networking sales rise 16% yoy

Dell Technologies reported record Q2 revenue of $26.4 billion, up 9%, driven by growth across Client Solutions Group (CSG) and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG). Operating income was $1.3 billion, up 25%, representing 4.8% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $2 billion, up 4%, representing 7.4% of revenue. Net income from continuing operations was $506 million and non-GAAP net income was $1.3 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $0.68, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.68.

Client Solutions Group delivered second quarter record revenue of $15.5 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Commercial revenue was $12.1 billion, a 15% increase year-over-year, and Consumer revenue was $3.3 billion, down 9% year-over-year.

delivered second quarter record revenue of $15.5 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Commercial revenue was $12.1 billion, a 15% increase year-over-year, and Consumer revenue was $3.3 billion, down 9% year-over-year. Infrastructure Solutions Group delivered record second quarter revenue of $9.5 billion, up 12%. Storage revenue was $4.3 billion, up 6%, with growth across the portfolio and demand strength in high-end storage and marquee mid-range product PowerStore, which has now grown every quarter since its launch. Servers and networking revenue was $5.2 billion, up 16% year-over-year.

"We delivered strong CSG and ISG growth and profitability – with revenue up 12% and 9% respectively – although we observed more cautious customer behavior as the quarter progressed," said Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "Customers continue to prioritize advanced technology solutions to compete and succeed in the years ahead, and we are confident in our long-term opportunities."

https://investors.delltechnologies.com/news-releases/news-release-details/dell-technologies-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial