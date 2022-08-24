Dell'Oro: High demand drove North American optical transport

Demand for optical transport equipment remained strong in North America during 2Q 2022, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. In the quarter, the North American market for Optical Transport grew 10 percent year-over-year.

"At this pace, we could be headed for another year of double-digit growth in North America," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "While we expected another year of North American optical market expansion in 2022, we thought the growth rate could slow a bit after such a strong 2021. However, considering the first-half results and higher than usual backlog held by equipment manufacturers, we think a double-digit rate of growth could occur in 2022. Our biggest concern, however, remains to be the component shortage and supply chain issues that have limited revenue growth for the past couple years," added Yu.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:

The worldwide Optical Transport market excluding China grew 2 percent in 2Q 2022 and is projected to grow a little over 4 percent in 2022.

The region with the lowest year-over-year growth rate in the quarter was Asia Pacific due to lower demand in China.

The system manufacturers with the highest share of North America Optical Transport revenue in the quarter were Ciena, Infinera, Cisco, and Fujitsu. These four vendors held a combined market share of approximately 85 percent.

https://www.delloro.com/news/high-demand-drove-north-american-optical-transport-equipment-market-up-10-percent-in-2q-2022/