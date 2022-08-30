Dell rolls out multicloud and edge infrastructure for VMware

Dell Technologies is rolling out new multicloud and edge infrastructure solutions co-engineered with VMware, including:
- Dell VxRail boosts application and networking performance with industry-first jointly engineered HCI solution support for Data Processing Units (DPUs) while new models expand VMware edge capabilities with smallest-ever systems
- Dell APEX adds managed VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid services to help improve developer productivity, and new compute-only options support more workloads and offer greater efficiency when scaling infrastructure at the edge
- Dell Validated Designs for AI adds AutoML, helping make it easier and faster for organizations to create and deploy AI-powered applications with automated machine learning
"The increasing demand for software-defined infrastructure services for networking, storage and security places more demands on already-strained CPUs. As more distributed, resource intensive applications are onboarded, there is a need to reimagine data center architecture to fully support the requirements of these applications," said Krish Prasad, senior vice president & general manager, Cloud Platform Business, VMware. "Dell VxRail with VMware vSphere 8 will deliver a foundation for next generation data center architecture by running infrastructure services on the DPU. This will enable greater network and application performance and a new level of sophistication in adopting Zero Trust security strategies to protect modern enterprise workloads."
https://www.dell.com/en-us/blog/realize-your-multicloud-reality-with-dell-and-vmware-innovations/