Dell rolls out multicloud and edge infrastructure for VMware

Dell Technologies is rolling out new multicloud and edge infrastructure solutions co-engineered with VMware, including:

Dell VxRail boosts application and networking performance with industry-first jointly engineered HCI solution support for Data Processing Units (DPUs) while new models expand VMware edge capabilities with smallest-ever systems

Dell APEX adds managed VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid services to help improve developer productivity, and new compute-only options support more workloads and offer greater efficiency when scaling infrastructure at the edge

Dell Validated Designs for AI adds AutoML, helping make it easier and faster for organizations to create and deploy AI-powered applications with automated machine learning

"The increasing demand for software-defined infrastructure services for networking, storage and security places more demands on already-strained CPUs. As more distributed, resource intensive applications are onboarded, there is a need to reimagine data center architecture to fully support the requirements of these applications," said Krish Prasad, senior vice president & general manager, Cloud Platform Business, VMware. "Dell VxRail with VMware vSphere 8 will deliver a foundation for next generation data center architecture by running infrastructure services on the DPU. This will enable greater network and application performance and a new level of sophistication in adopting Zero Trust security strategies to protect modern enterprise workloads."

