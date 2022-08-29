Credo debuts 800Gbps and 400Gbps Optical DSP

The Dove 800 family includes 800Gbps Dove 800/801/802 for OSFP and QSFP-DD800, and 400Gbps Dove 410/401/401 for QSFP112 optical transceivers.
Highlights:
- 100G PAM4 on both the electrical host and optical line side.
- DSPs on optical line side and electrical host side deliver industry leading sensitivity and BER performance, allowing margin for optical alignment and crosstalk.
- Line side receivers include non-linear cancellation and reflection cancellation to improve yields, while reducing module cost.
- High-performance transmitters come with multi-tap FIR filters and non-linear cancellation, allowing precision optimization at both the module electrical connector and optical interface.
- Host side interface supports up to 30dB insertion loss channel, connecting seamlessly with different length switch interfaces without the need for customized per-channel settings.
- The family comes with EML, TFLN and Silicon Photonics drivers and bias-T but allows use with external laser or modulator driver support to provide customers with maximum flexibility.
- Independent phase locked loops per channel support flexible breakout configurations including 2x400G, 4x200G and 8x100G.
- Full suite of test features and loopbacks simplifies lab bring up and production testing to reduce time-to-market.
- On-chip crossbar simplifies module layout design.
- Low-power dissipation enables higher rack utilization and lower thermal cooling requirements.
