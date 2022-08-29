Credo debuts 800Gbps and 400Gbps Optical DSP

Credo introduced its new PAM4 Dove 800 Digital Signal Processor family of products with integrated EML, TFLN and silicon photonics modulator drivers.

The Dove 800 family includes 800Gbps Dove 800/801/802 for OSFP and QSFP-DD800, and 400Gbps Dove 410/401/401 for QSFP112 optical transceivers.

Highlights:

100G PAM4 on both the electrical host and optical line side.

DSPs on optical line side and electrical host side deliver industry leading sensitivity and BER performance, allowing margin for optical alignment and crosstalk.

Line side receivers include non-linear cancellation and reflection cancellation to improve yields, while reducing module cost.

High-performance transmitters come with multi-tap FIR filters and non-linear cancellation, allowing precision optimization at both the module electrical connector and optical interface.

Host side interface supports up to 30dB insertion loss channel, connecting seamlessly with different length switch interfaces without the need for customized per-channel settings.

The family comes with EML, TFLN and Silicon Photonics drivers and bias-T but allows use with external laser or modulator driver support to provide customers with maximum flexibility.

Independent phase locked loops per channel support flexible breakout configurations including 2x400G, 4x200G and 8x100G.

Full suite of test features and loopbacks simplifies lab bring up and production testing to reduce time-to-market.

On-chip crossbar simplifies module layout design.

Low-power dissipation enables higher rack utilization and lower thermal cooling requirements.

https://credosemi.com/products/optical-dsp/



