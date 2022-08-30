Corning to build fiber factory in Arizona with AT&T commitment

Corning will build a new cable manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona, based on a long-term relationship with AT&T.

The new facility, located in the Greater Phoenix region, will add approximately 250 jobs and is expected to open in 2024. It will be the industry’s western-most U.S. manufacturing site for optical cable – allowing Corning to serve growing demand in the western U.S. and Canada.

Corning said the expansion represents the latest in a series of investments in fiber and cable manufacturing totaling more than $500 million since 2020. These investments, supported by customer commitments, nearly double Corning's ability to serve the U.S. cable market and connect more people and communities. Public and private investments in broadband, 5G, and the cloud are accelerating a large, multi-year wave of growth for fiber-based networks – and Corning, as the world leader in passive optical communications, is uniquely positioned to support these network builds.

“This investment is a significant step forward for our country and building world-class broadband networks that will help narrow the nation’s digital divide,” said AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey. “This new facility will provide additional optical cable capacity to meet the record demand the industry is seeing for fast, reliable connectivity. We are also working with Corning to create training programs to equip the next generation of technicians with the skills to build the networks that will expand high-speed internet access to millions of Americans.”

Separately, AT&T announced today that it is deploying fiber internet service to the Mesa, Arizona, area, with service expected to be available to Mesa residents in 2023.

http://www.corning.com







