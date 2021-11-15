CoreSite signs Adela Technologies, a managed security service provider

Adela Technologies, a Maryland-based managed security service provider (MSSP), is using CoreSite’s hybrid IT environment, which combines compliant colocation with native onramps to leading cloud providers, to provide hosted security solutions.

Adela's customer base ranging from small businesses to government entities such as the Department of Defense (DoD). The company chose to deploy its physical servers in CoreSite’s VA1 data center, which provides multi-layered physical security and hardened construction to address intense security requirements of its customers and compliance levels that support FISMA and FedRAMP deployments. The MSSP leveraged CoreSite’s infrastructure to build a multi-tenant cloud to support its customers’ production and non-production workloads with a security focus and deliver the flexibility and FedRAMP readiness it requires to accredit its DevSecOps environment for the DoD.

To support production workloads, Adela also leverages CoreSite’s native cloud onramps to securely integrate with applications running in AWS using direct low-latency interconnections. As a result, Adela was able to architect a dedicated environment in AWS to support clients who cannot operate in a shared environment.

“At Adela Technologies, we support our customers’ digital journeys and cloud-emerging technology requirements while enabling them to focus on their core business objectives rather than their underlying infrastructure,” said Fred Evans, Chief Operating Officer for Adela. “CoreSite’s hybrid IT solutions allow us to use a single provider to support diverse workload requirements that encompass both colocation and public cloud environments. By simplifying this integration, we can dedicate more time to building solutions that support our clients’ business objectives.”

“CoreSite has on-net connectivity to all the major cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, IBM and Alibaba. Through these native onramps, CoreSite provides customers like Adela secure network connectivity and seamless integration to leading cloud providers that enables high-performance hybrid cloud architectures,"said Brian Eichman, Vice President of Solution Architecture for CoreSite.