Comcast Business teams with Fortinet on SASE

Comcast Business today announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet to deliver enterprises a new set of secure access service edge (SASE), and security service edge (SSE) solutions.

The new Comcast Business offerings — delivered through Comcast Business Secure Gateways — give enterprises the option to choose from either SASE or SSE solutions backed by Fortinet’s security-driven networking technology and Equinix’s flexible cloud connection Equinix Fabric for a complete secure network service.

Comcast Business Secure Gateways provide a fully-hosted set of SASE or SSE services covering a broad range of security networking solutions for Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), Intrusion Prevention (IPS), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). Comcast Business Secure Gateways are hosted across the United States at Equinix data centers, offering up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) of cloud connectivity for public, private, or hybrid cloud deployments. The Equinix Fabric™ enables support of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM and more than 200 SaaS providers.

“In today’s dynamic world, no two companies are alike and very few are the same as they were just two years ago,” said Amit Verma, Chief Technology Officer, Enterprise Solutions, Comcast Business. “By expanding our relationship with Fortinet, we are offering our clients more choice and the flexibility to choose a solution that works for them – while providing some of the latest security solutions to help keep them ready for the day – today and tomorrow.”







