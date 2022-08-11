Colt optimises low latency routes between Singapore and Sydney

Colt Technology Services, has substantially reduced the latency between the Singapore and Australian exchanges, realising the fast connectivity in the market of less than 87ms.

The round-trip latency values were measured with 1000Base-X and 64-byte packets on a 1Gbps test line between Colt POPs located at ASX and SGX Building.

The low latency route upgrade follows recent upgrades and additions to Colt’s other ultra-low latency routes, including new ultra-low latency routes between the SET, HKEX and SGX, between JPX and HKEX, HKEX to SGX and ASX to CME, as well as new services connecting markets in South Korea and Taiwan. This is an addition to other markets across Asia, Europe and the US, where Colt is a market leader in connectivity, hosting and exchange colocation facilities provision.

Arthur Rank, Global Director, Capital Markets Solutions, said: “We are continuing to invest heavily in upgrading our ultra-low latency infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific and around the world. The SGX-ASX route is particularly important for derivative and FX players in the region. We will continue to push boundaries to bring the fastest connectivity speeds in a competitive market.”

“Fast connectivity is critical for enabling capital market firms of all kinds to execute trading strategies faster. Our highly secure ultra-low latency network services are used by the most demanding buy-side and sell-side firms in key liquidity hubs globally, including Tier 1 financial institutions. We are committed to helping them thrive in the Asia-Pacific.”

