Cisco reports revenue of $13.1B, record product orders

Citing strong demand with record full year product orders and backlog, Cisco reported fourth quarter total revenue of $13.1 billion, flat compared with a year earlier. GAAP operating income was $3.4 billion, down4%, with GAAP operating margin of 26.2%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.2 billion, down 4%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 32.4%.

Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 3%, EMEA up 8%, and APJC down 2%.

Product revenue performance was led by growth in End-to-End Security up 20%, Optimized Application Experiences up 8%, and Collaboration up 2%. Secure, Agile Networks was down 1% and Internet for the Future was down 10%.

On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 61.3%, 59.1%, and 67.5%, respectively, as compared with 63.6%, 62.7%, and 66.2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

"We had a strong end to our fiscal year thanks to our Q4 performance. Our teams executed well in the midst of an incredibly dynamic environment, resulting in the highest full year non-GAAP earnings per share in the history of the company," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "Full year product orders and backlog are both at record highs and reflect the strong demand we continue to see for our innovation and the overall value we bring to our customers as they accelerate their digital transformation."

"Total revenue exceeded our expectations in Q4, as a result of our strong execution and the numerous initiatives we have taken to reduce the impact of the global supply situation," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "Our operational discipline is reflected in our healthy operating margin and strong cash flow generation, enabling us to return nearly $4 billion to our shareholders in Q4. And we continue to make good progress in our business model transformation with RPO of over $31 billion, which, coupled with our record backlog, provide us with substantial visibility and confidence in our future revenue."

For its full FY 2022 fiscal year, Cisco total revenue amounted to $51.6 billion, an increase of 3%. On a GAAP basis, net income was $11.8 billion, an increase of 12%, and EPS was $2.82, an increase of 13%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $14.1 billion, an increase of 3% compared to fiscal 2021, and EPS was $3.36, an increase of 4%.





https://s2.q4cdn.com/951347115/files/doc_presentations/2022/08/Q4FY22-Cisco-Earnings-Slides.pdf