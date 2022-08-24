Cisco adds Sarah Rae Murphy to its board

Cisco announced the appointment of Sarah Rae Murphy to its board of directors.

Murphy served in several executive roles during her 16 years at United Airlines, most recently as chief procurement officer and senior vice president of Global Sourcing.

In addition to Murphy, Cisco board members include: M. Michele Burns, Wesley G. Bush, Michael D. Capellas, Mark Garrett, John D. Harris II, Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, Roderick C. McGeary, Chuck Robbins, Brenton L. Saunders, Dr. Lisa Su, and Marianna Tessel.

