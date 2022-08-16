CIR: Co-Packaged Optics market to hit $1.3 billion in 2025

Sales of specialized components for co-packaged optics (CPO) will exceed $1.3 billion in revenues in 2025 and grow to $2.7 billion by 2028, according to Communications Industry Researchers' (CIR) latest CPO report, "Markets for Co-Packaged Optics 2022-2030". The report analyzes both component and module-level CPO product developments.

CIR's new report examines the latest developments in connectivity, lasers, and cooling systems for CPO as well as showing how CPO modules will be used in four kinds of data center. The report forecasts CPO from 2022 to 2030 with breakouts by type of data center and location (inter-building/inter-machine or rack/server) in the data center. This report has a strong emphasis on CPO's impact on the optoelectronic supply chain in the wake of both technological change and geopolitical developments. Key companies discussed include AMD, Anritsu, Ayar Labs, Broadcom, Furukawa Electric, GlobalFoundries, IBM, Marvell, Lumentum, Ranovus, SENKO, TE Connectivity, Xilinx, and others.

https://cir-inc.com/reports/co-packaged-optics-market-report/