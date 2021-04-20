Cerebras opens engineering center in Bangalore

Cerebras Systems, which offers a Wafer Scale Engine AI processor, opened an engineering office in Bangalore, India.

The new facility is led by industry veteran Lakshmi Ramachandran. Prior to joining Cerebras, she was with Intel in various engineering and leadership roles. Most recently, she was Senior Director at Intel's Data Center and AI group, responsible for delivering key capabilities of deep learning software for AI accelerators. She has extensive experience in scaling business operations and establishing technical engineering teams in India.

“India in general and Bangalore in particular, is extremely well-positioned to be a hotbed for AI innovation. It has world leading universities, pioneering research institutions and a large domestic enterprise market,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cerebras Systems. “Cerebras is committed to being a leader in this market. Under Lakshmi’s leadership, we are rapidly hiring top-notch engineering talent for Cerebras Systems India, as well as supporting sophisticated regional customers who are looking to do the most challenging AI work more quickly and easily.”







