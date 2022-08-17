Ceragon cites major customer win in North America

Ceragon Networks announced that a top tier operator in North America selected its equipment, software, rollout, and managed services for a large expansion project. The name of the customer was not disclosed.

Ceragon has already started receiving equipment orders and expects remaining orders to be completed in 2022. Project rollout is expected to start early 2023.

Doron Arazi, Ceragon CEO, commented, "We are driving strong business momentum in North America as we continue to capture market share based on the strength of our capabilities. More importantly, this win, which includes not only our products, but also our managed services and related software, is another testament that our revised strategy is delivering results and resonating with customers across our wide range of offerings. While our strategy is global, it is particularly relevant in North America, where the market is experiencing increased demand and robust momentum."

