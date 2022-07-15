BT faces further strikes on August 30 and 31

The Communications Workers Union (CWU), which represents BT Group employees, served notice of pending industrial action on August 30th and 31st, directly after the August bank holiday weekend. As part of their ongoing campaign to seek higher wages and benefits, the union already held strikes on 29th July and 1st August, 2022.

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr states “There’s no doubt that we were as solid as we could have been in the first industrial action – and I have no doubt that will be repeated on August 30th and 31st. We’re still hoping to get BT back round the table for serious negotiations , but as things stand it has sadly become clear that simply isn’t going to happen unless we take further action…so that’s precisely what we’re going to do.”

A BT Group spokesperson commented “We know that our colleagues are dealing with the impacts of high inflation and, although we’re disappointed, we respect their decision to strike. We have made the best pay award we could and we are in constant discussions with the CWU to find a way forward from here. In the meantime, we will continue to work to minimise any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected”.

https://www.cwu.org/news/notice-served-for-second-round-of-national-bt-group-strike-action/

https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-group-response-to-notification-by-the-cwu-of-industrial-action-in-august/