Brazil's AdylNet picks Padtec for optical backbone

AdylNet, a telecommunications service provider in Rio Grande do Sul with an optical network of more than 22,000 kilometers, has adopted Padtec’s line of 800 Gbps transponders (up to 400 Gbps per optical channel) for an optical backbone linking the capitals of São Paulo, Curitiba, Florianópolis and Porto Alegre and cities from the interior of Rio Grande do Sul.

Based in Nova Prata (RS), AdylNet currently serves more than 50,000 residential, corporate and wholesale (ISP) users. The decision to modernize its network infrastructure is part of the company’s strategy to meet – with quality – the growing demands for bandwidth and new services in the regions where it operates.

Padtec’s LightPad i6400G platform’s 800 Gbps line of transponders allows transmitting extremely high data rates over short to long distances in terrestrial and underwater DWDM networks.

“With this generation of transponders, providers optimize their operation, since it is possible to carry more traffic with a smaller amount of equipment. This reduces the cost per transmitted bit, as well as energy and space consumption, which are scarce in telecommunications environments”, explains Argemiro Sousa, Padtec’s Business Director.

https://www.padtec.com.br/en/adylnet-from-rio-grande-do-sul-modernizes-its-network-with-800-gbs-transponders-from-padtec/