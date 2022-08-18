BlastWave expands its management team

BlastWave, a start-up which offers a zero-trust stack that combines state-of-the-art passwordless multi-factor authentication with high-performance, resilient encrypted connectivity and built-in microsegmentation, announced the appointment of Keao Caindec as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Vince Zappula as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Zappula previously served in CRO and revenue growth roles at CoSoSys, Data Endure and Newchip Accelerator.

Caindec will oversee BlastWave’s brand strategy, marketing and communications. His previous experience includes roles at Yipes (acquired by Reliance), OpSource (acquired by Dimension Data) and Mocana, a leading provider of cybersecurity protection solutions for the industrial sector.

“Ultimately, it’s about the mission, not any one person,” said Tom Sego, BlastWave Founder and CEO. “High emotional intelligence is a core value of BlastWave’s culture. These executive additions reinforce our cultural values of no-nonsense bias toward action. Keao and Vince will further BlastWave’s go-to-market strategy and enhance the execution of our company vision to provide an integrated ZTNA solution that simplifies security, performance and manageability.”

