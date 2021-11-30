AWS goes live with its Private 5G service

Amazon Web Services announced commercial availability of its Private 5G service, which uses CBRS spectrum and AWS-managed infrastructure to enable a private mobile network.

The service, which currently is only available in 4G mode with future 5G capability, promises long range coverage, indoors and out, and fine-grained access control.

In a blog, Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist for AWS, writes " This cool new service lets you design and deploy your own private mobile network in a matter of days. It is easy to install, operate, and scale, and does not require any specialized expertise. You can use the network to communicate with the sensors & actuators in your smart factory, or to provide better connectivity for handheld devices, scanners, and tablets for process automation."

There are no upfront fees or per-device costs. The customer is charged at an hourly rated based on the number of active radio units on premise. A starter package includes a radio unit and ten SIM cards. The radio unit requires AC power and wired access to the public Internet, along with basic networking (IPv4 and DHCP).

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/new-aws-private-5g-build-your-own-private-mobile-network/