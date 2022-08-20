Avicena raises $25 million for microLED interconnects

AvicenaTech, a start-up based in Mountain View, California, announced $25 million in Series A funding for its development of microLED-based chip-to-chip interconnects.

Avicena's LightBundle technology is based on arrays of GaN micro-emitters that leverage the microLED display ecosystem. The company says this can be integrated onto a high-performance CMOS IC.

“We are excited about closing our Series A funding with a distinguished group of existing and new investors,” said Bardia Pezeshki, Founder and CEO of Avicena. “We will use the new funds to scale our team and build initial products for our growing family of partners and customers.”

The funding round was led by Samsung Catalyst Fund, Cerberus Capital Management, Clear Ventures, and Micron Ventures.

“We believe that Avicena technology can be transformational in unlocking compute-to-memory chip-to-chip high-speed interconnects. Such technology can be central to supporting future disaggregated architectures and distributed high-performance computing (HPC) systems,” said Marco Chisari, EVP of Samsung Electronics and Head of the Samsung Semiconductor Innovation Center.

https://avicena.tech/press-release_08-02-2022/