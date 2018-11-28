Australia's TPG Telecom deploys Adtran's Gfast

TPG Telecom Group (TPG), Australia’s second-largest telecommunications provider, is leveraging the Adtran second generation Gigabit Gfast fiber extension portfolio to upgrade existing broadband services to Gigabit speeds and attract new subscribers.

Adtran is enabling TPG to rapidly roll out Gigabit broadband services to more than 230,000 premises and over 2,000 buildings across Eastern Australia.

TPG has a large footprint of both single- and multiple-dwelling locations that were connected by VDSL technology. The service provider wanted to offer Gigabit services to these existing subscribers as well as everyone else in its DSL services footprint. TPG is the first major telco in Australia to deploy Gfast and it selected Adtran’s latest Gfast technology to rapidly launch fast, competitive broadband service speeds that are 10 times faster than similar services offered by competitors in the region.

“In today’s global digital economy, having access to Gigabit services is a big competitive advantage for any carrier that wants to offer the best connectivity solutions to residential and business customers. The launch of Gfast has helped us offer some of the fastest broadband speeds available in Australia today and will be a game-changer for TPG’s wholesale business and customers,” said Jonathan Rutherford, Group Executive, Wholesale, Enterprise and Government at TPG Telecom Group. “We’ve been proud to work with Adtran—it has overcome global component supply constraints to ensure we were able to quickly and efficiently roll out this new technology.”

Adtran’s Gfast VDSL coexistence technology enables Gfast-based services to uniquely support the delivery of symmetric and asymmetric Gigabit speeds even when delivered in coexistence with legacy VDSL2 services.

