Arm partners shipped 7.4 billion chips in latest quarter, up 7% yoy

Arm reported record revenue of $719 million for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, up 6% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $414 million, up 31% year-over-year and with a 58% margin.

“Arm continues to enable our ecosystem with compute performance and efficiency leadership through a transformed strategy. Together, we are meeting the insatiable demand for compute and defining the future of computing that will power the next great technology revolutions on Arm,” states Rene Haas, CEO, Arm.

