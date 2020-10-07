Arista clocks its first billion dollar quarter, acquires Pluribus

Arista Networks reported Q2 revenue of $1.052 billion, an increase of 20.0% compared to the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 48.7% from the second quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin was 61.2%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.1% in the first quarter of 2022 and 64.2% in the second quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income was $342.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $216.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.
Commenting on the company's financial results, Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO said, “We are pleased with overall business momentum in the quarter with strong revenue growth driving significant EPS upside and demonstrating the inherent operational leverage of the business model.”
“In Q2 2022, we achieved our first billion-dollar revenue quarter, despite the challenges of an uncertain supply chain environment,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks. “This record milestone further validates the customer value of Arista’s differentiated cloud networking platforms, now adopted by many of the largest cloud and enterprise customers around the world.”
Arista also noted its acquisition of privately-held Pluribus Networks. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pluribus, which was based in Palo Alto, California, developed software-defined cloud fabrics. Ericsson has been partnering with Pluribus Networks for the unified cloud network fabric of the Ericsson NFVI solution since 2016. Pluribus has also been endorsed by NVIDIA for DPU-based networking.
Arista also noted on-going supply chain issues.
https://www.arista.com/en/company/news/press-release/15867-pr-20220801
- Over the years, Pluribus announced $145 million in venture funding over multiple rounds.
Pluribus Networks announced $20 million in new funding for its solutions for distributed cloud networking and SDN automation.Pluribus said it will use the financing to bolster R&D for multiple new product initiatives along with sales and marketing resources that will further accelerate the company’s penetration into the distributed cloud market, while supporting expansion into adjacent sectors.“With such pronounced momentum of cloud infrastructure...
The buildout of edge data centers will be one of the big investment trends for 2021. In this 3-minute clip, Mike Capuano, Chief Marketing Officer of Pluribus Networks, outlines 4 key things to know about edge data center networking.See video: https://youtu.be/rGEv052x0UkDownload our free 2020 Next-Gen Edge and Beyond Report here: http://ngi.how/edge-2...
Pluribus Networks introduced a number of architectural enhancements to its Adaptic Cloud Fabric to scale hybrid clouds and edge data centers to thousands of nodes.The Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric, powered by the Netvisor ONE OS and open network switching hardware, leverages a controllerless SDN architecture that incorporates network automation, virtualization, secure segmentation, visibility and analytics.The company is introducing two complementary...
Worldwide sales of campus switch sales rose 7% in 1Q 2022, with growth across North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. North America accounted for more than half of the sales increase during the quarter.“Remarkably and despite ongoing supply challenges, 1Q 2022 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of high single-to-double-digit growth in the market,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director...
Global data center switch sales grew robustly in 1Q 2022, reaching the second-highest revenue ever captured in the market, just 2 percent below the record sales level achieved in the prior quarter. Arista, H3C, Juniper, Star-net Ruijie, and white box vendors captured most of the growth in the market, according to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group. Arista grew the fastest and was able to gain more than two points of revenue share during...
Arista Networks introduced ultra low latency, highly programmable 7130 Series switching systems designed for demanding in-network applications, such as financial trading. The Arista 7130 Series of low latency programmable switchesare powered by full-featured, programmable switching silicon and ultra low latency Layer 1 and highly scalable FPGAs. The expanded 7130 Series includes two new models that integrate full-featured L2/3 switching and...