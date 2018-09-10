Andre Fuetsch steps down from AT&T and the O-RAN Board

Andre Fuetsch, Network Chief Technology Officer of AT&T, is retiring, effective August 30, 2022. He is also stepping down from his Chairman position at the O-RAN ALLIANCE. AT&T will remain on the O-RAN Board as a founding member.

“Under Andre’s leadership, O-RAN has grown to a well-respected body changing the paradigm of Radio Access Networks towards openness, intelligence and innovation,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chief Operating Officer and interim Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP of Strategy and Technology Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “Many thanks to Andre for his chairmanship in the past four years and lots of success in his next career and personal life.”

www.o-ran.org