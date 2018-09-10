Andre Fuetsch steps down from AT&T and the O-RAN Board

Andre Fuetsch, Network Chief Technology Officer of AT&T, is retiring, effective August 30, 2022. He is also stepping down from his Chairman position at the O-RAN ALLIANCE. AT&T will remain on the O-RAN Board as a founding member.
“Under Andre’s leadership, O-RAN has grown to a well-respected body changing the paradigm of Radio Access Networks towards openness, intelligence and innovation,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chief Operating Officer and interim Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP of Strategy and Technology Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “Many thanks to Andre for his chairmanship in the past four years and lots of success in his next career and personal life.”
ONF Connect Keynote: AT&T 's Andre Fuetsch
It's a really exciting time at AT&T not only because of the upcoming 5G launch later this month but also because of the many other areas of innovation underway in the network, said Andre Fuetsch, CTO of AT&T and President of AT&T Labs, in a keynote address at the ONF Connect conference in Santa Clara, California. Some highlights: AT&T is actively developing the ONF Software-defined Broadband Access (SEBA) reference design....
AT&T sees progress with ONF's SEBA, Trellis and other projects
Projects like Trellis, SEBA, OMEC, Stratum, and P4 are redefining what a modern network looks like, said Andre Fuetsch, President, AT&T Labs and Chief Technology Officer, speaking at the Open Networking Foundation’s Connect 2019 conference in Silicon Valley/ AT&T is currently using SEBA (Software-Enabled Broadband Access) to deliver gigabit-plus, low-latency home internet access via white box hardware to 500 homes in the U.S. The carrier...
AT&T's Path to 5G
AT&T's path to 5G is driven by the growth of data on the network, which currently exceeds 220 petabytes of data per day, and new applications said company CTO Andre Fuetsch, speaking at the AT&T's Spark event in San Francisco. The data tsunami is accelerating and AT&T's is showcasing applications such as e-gaming, augmented reality, virtual reality, IoT sensors, and smart cities. Fuetsch announced an expansion of its 5G rollout...