American Tower and Verizon sign new lease agreement

American Tower and Verizon Communications signed a new overarching lease agreement, facilitating Verizon’s on-going 5G network deployment across American Tower’s extensive U.S. portfolio of communications sites.

The companies said the deal provides a simplified and efficient leasing process through a contractual framework that will drive mutual growth and value over a multi-year period.

“This agreement represents another key milestone and an extension of our decades-long strategic partnership with Verizon,” said Steve Vondran, President – U.S. Tower Division, American Tower Corporation. “We look forward to supporting Verizon as they continue their accelerated and efficient 5G network build-out by utilizing our distributed nationwide portfolio of high-quality communications sites.”

“Verizon continues to build and run the networks that drive innovation, digitization and technological advancements that are changing our world. Efficient, long-term strategic partnerships with our vendors are critical to continue advancing the industry forward, and providing the network our customers have come to rely on,” said Heidi Hemmer, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Verizon.

