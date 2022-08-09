América Móvil spins off its towers business

América Móvil completed the spin-off of its telecommunications towers and other associated infrastructure in certain Latin America countries into a new, independent company called Sitios Latinoamérica, S.A.B. de C.V.

Sitios Latam is a Mexican company, independent from AMX’s management and capital structure. Its business focuses on the construction, operation and marketing of towers and other structures for the installation of telecommunications equipment.

Sitios Latam's towers are located in the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

In addition, as of today, Sitios Latam has started the construction of towers in Peru. Sitios Latam has an inventory of 29,090, on an aggregate basis, 39% of which are in Brazil. Sitios Latam will continue to evaluate growth opportunities in the region.

https://www.americamovil.com/English/overview/default.aspx