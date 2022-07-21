ZEDEDA raises $26 million for edge orchestration

ZEDEDA, a start-up based in San Jose, California, raised $26 million in Series B funding for its edge orchestration solution.

ZEDEDA provides a unified orchestration experience across hardware, software, networks and cloud that delivers visibility, control and security. The company says revenue is up 7x year-over-year, while at the same time, its number of nodes under management has risen by 4x.

The funding round attracted a range of new and existing investors — including Coast Range Capital, Lux Capital, Energize Ventures, Almaz Capital, Porsche Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, Juniper Networks, Rockwell Automation, Samsung Next and EDF North America Ventures. ZEDEDA has now raised more than $55 million since its inception in 2016.

“All aspects of our business — from a growing base of Global 500 customers to major strategic partnerships and growth in deployed edge nodes — are on a terrific path,” said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. “This latest round of investment validates that our open framework and ecosystem approach to the distributed edge is the ideal choice for the future of connected operations.”

