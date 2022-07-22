Xunison secures €3.35 million

Xunison, a start-up based in Dublin, Ireland, raised seed capital of €3.35 million for its development of software/hardware solutions for telcos and ISPs.



The funding was secured through Focus Capital Partners.

Xunison cited a business’s partnership rollout with STC, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking of the super round secured, CEO of Xunison, Ryan O’Donovan commented, “We were humbled by the level of interest that was expressed in this round. It exceeded our expectations and capacity when it closed out on Christmas week. As a result of this funding, 2022 will see Xunison cement our brand presence and effectively communicate the incredible capabilities of the organisation to a global audience.”

https://www.xunison.com