Verizon to deliver Private 5G for Virginia shipping terminal

Virginia International Terminals, which is a privately held terminal operating company that is owned by the Virginia Port Authority, has selected Verizon to build a private 5G Ultra Wideband network at one of The Port Of Virginia’s main container terminals.

VIT is one of the most technologically advanced container terminal operators in the world, and will use the network to explore the use of autonomous over-the-road trucks for accessing the terminal to drop-off and pick-up shipping containers.

Verizon's On Site 5G private network provides the ability to replace WiFi with secure, private 5G connectivity across its Virginia International Gateway facility, a 275 acre marine terminal.

The deal is Verizon Business’ second with a major international port and its first with a U.S.-based terminal.

“Seaports provide some of the best possible examples of the power of private 5G, with uses spanning autonomous vehicles, connected heavy equipment, and secure, real-time tracking and logistics, among many others,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Business. “That’s why On Site 5G is ideal for innovative partners like Virginia International Terminals. It puts a wide range of 5G capabilities on offer, from data-intensive, high-bandwidth industrial needs to secure, reliable broadband for everyday business.”

