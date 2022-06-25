Sunday, July 24, 2022

Verizon to deliver Private 5G for Virginia shipping terminal

Sunday, July 24, 2022  

Virginia International Terminals, which is a privately held terminal operating company that is owned by the Virginia Port Authority,  has selected Verizon to build a private 5G Ultra Wideband network at one of The Port Of Virginia’s main container terminals.

VIT is one of the most technologically advanced container terminal operators in the world, and will use the network to explore the use of autonomous over-the-road trucks for accessing the terminal to drop-off and pick-up shipping containers. 

Verizon's On Site 5G private network provides the ability to replace WiFi with secure, private 5G connectivity across its Virginia International Gateway facility, a 275 acre marine terminal.

The deal is Verizon Business’ second with a major international port and its first with a U.S.-based terminal.

“Seaports provide some of the best possible examples of the power of private 5G, with uses spanning autonomous vehicles, connected heavy equipment, and secure, real-time tracking and logistics, among many others,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Business. “That’s why On Site 5G is ideal for innovative partners like Virginia International Terminals. It puts a wide range of 5G capabilities on offer, from data-intensive, high-bandwidth industrial needs to secure, reliable broadband for everyday business.”

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-business-vit-reach-agreement-private-5g-network

Singtel deploy 5G campus + edge core for Hyundai's Innovation Centre

Monday, July 18, 2022    

Singtel will deploy its 5G infrastructure network solutions at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore (HMGICS), which includes an electric vehicle production facility. Singtel’s 5G campus network with mobile edge core solution  will provide uninterrupted high-speed connectivity and massive bandwidth to enhance HMGICS’s high-precision quality control in manufacturing operations.HMGICS is the HMG’s open innovation hub for...

Dell’Oro: Private wireless market tracking below expectations

Friday, July 15, 2022    

Private wireless radio access network (RAN) shipments and revenues are again coming in below expectations, resulting in another markdown, according to a newly published forecast report from Dell'Oro Group.“We have not made any changes to the potential market calculations and still estimate private wireless is a massive opportunity,” said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group.  “At the same time, the message we have communicated for...

Telefónica and NTT DATA demo private 5G for logistics management

Saturday, June 25, 2022    

Telefónica and NTT DATA are executing a private 5G proof of concept (PoC) with CIE Automotive, a global automotive supplier. At its facilities in Itziar (Guipúzcoa), a 5G intralogistics management platform has been developed and is being implemented as an integrating and enabling solution for the automation of the transport of finished products from the end of the production line to the warehouse.The objective of the solution is to increase...

