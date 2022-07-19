Verizon starts rollout of 100 MHz of C-band spectrum

Verizon has started deploying with 100 MHz of C-band spectrum in many markets across the US – a significant increase from the 60 MHz it has deployed in 5G markets to date.

In the recent trial, using 100 MHz of C-band spectrum, engineers were able to reach 1.4 Gbps peak download speeds near active cell sites and 500 Mbps further away from the towers.





Verizon said the rollout is occurring several months earlier than expected due to agreements with satellite providers to clear C-Band spectrum (which was originally scheduled to be cleared in December 2023). As more spectrum is cleared in the coming months and years, Verizon customers ultimately will have access to between 140-200 MHz of C Band spectrum across the nation.

“This increase from using 60MHz to 100 MHz of C-band – which we will ultimately have available in many markets across the US – allows us to support more network traffic, deliver even better performance to our customers and add new products and services on top of the mobile and fixed wireless access solutions we provide today,” said Kyle Malady, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology. “Reaching new levels of innovation and digital transformation in our society requires a fundamental transformation of the networks our world runs on. The continued evolution of our network is paving the way for this tremendous growth.”

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-adds-spectrum-faster-speeds-better-performance-greater-availability-5g-uw