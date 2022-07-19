Verizon lands $400M contract with FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has awarded a $400 million Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order to Verizon Public Sector to help the agency meet increasing demands for data bandwidth around the globe.

Under the contract, Verizon will provide Ethernet access capabilities and a resilient global Virtual Private Network Services (VPNS) with a Verizon 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide cellular fixed wireless access arrangement, enabling the move to wireless connections provisioned on-demand for faster deployment at FBI locations, and support for high-speed connectivity for FBI agents working in the field.

Verizon’s EIS task order with the FBI includes 24/7 direct access to Verizon’s IT development team to address critical problems or discuss potential system enhancements, enabling the FBI to support a wide range of applications, such as cloud computing, video and imaging transmissions, and data applications that drive demand for dynamic bandwidth capacity.

“We understand the critical nature of the work we will do with the FBI to improve network availability, enhance operational efficiency, use tailored approaches to meet individual division needs, and help modernize technology,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Verizon. “Building on nearly 20 years of partnership with the Bureau, this next phase will provide stable solutions and a modern network that is faster, more scalable and secure that will help the FBI achieve its mission.”

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-awarded-over-400m-modernization-contract-fbi