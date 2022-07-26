Verizon Business enhances its BlueJeans meeting service

Verizon Business announced several improvements to its BlueJeans meeting service aimed at making calls more engaging and immersive. These include:



Hide Self View: The ability to hide one's own video, while still allowing others to see you, reduces video fatigue caused from constant hair checks

Binge Meetings (iOS and iPadOS): Gives users the flexibility to easily get notified and jump into their next call

CallKit Support (iOS and iPadOS): Providing assistance for remote worker time management, Call Kit Support for iOS and iPadOS allows users to better manage incoming phone calls while on a BlueJeans Meeting by switching over without dropping either call

Breakout Sessions: The ability to ‘Ask for Help’ with broadcasting a message creates better communication across dispersed breakout participants

Virtual Backgrounds: Virtual backgrounds available on iOS, iPadOS and Android devices means more options to personalize or minimize unwanted backgrounds distractions

RTMP Streaming: On the Desktop, Stream your Meeting to any feed with a URL and Streaming Key (previously only available in BlueJeans Events)

Additionally, updates to the BlueJeans app on Meta Portal can help to account for different working patterns and preferences. These include Collab Board Support and a Share Screen Link for fast second Screen Login access/share.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-business-drives-inclusive-engagement-new-bluejeans-meetings-features