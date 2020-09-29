Saturday, July 2, 2022

Telstra upgrades optical network to 400 GE

Telstra is upgrading its optical network interface for its IP routers and switches from 100 GE to a 400 GE.

The deployment on Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform  will initially be used for Telstra’s Internet traffic and broadband connectivity.

Iskra Nikolova, Telstra Executive for Network and Infrastructure, says: “We’re seeing traffic demands for mobile and fixed growing at over 40 percent and around 25 percent per annum respectively, driven by more people working from home and higher bandwidth requirements. This is due to the rising demands of video streaming and online gaming, as well as increased requirements for cloud and data center connectivity.

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand says: “This milestone achievement will ensure that Telstra’s Next Generation Optical Network has the capabilities to meet existing and future demands from its customers. Here at Ericsson, we are proud to work with Telstra and Ciena in providing network services that will benefit all Australians.”

Matthew Vesperman, Regional Managing Director for Ciena Australia and New Zealand says: “Innovative network providers like Telstra are constructing adaptive networks that can not only scale but also dynamically respond to unpredictable traffic requirements. Ciena’s 6500 platform powered by WaveLogic optics combines the required capabilities and software intelligence, providing optical network efficiencies while optimizing its footprint, power, and capacity.”

Telstra launches 400G service based on Ciena

Tuesday, September 29, 2020    

 Telstra has launched commercial wavelength services based on 400G technology from Ciena. For the deployment, Ericsson delivered Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme solutions along with associated local professional services for optical transmission. The higher bandwidth services can now quickly be delivered with a single card, offering on-demand capacity, from 100G up to 400G. In a trial, Telstra also achieved 700G per wavelength...

