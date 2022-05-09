Telstra appoints Steve Mundt as VP Enterprise and Tech for the Americas

Telstra has named Steve Mundt as Vice President of Enterprise and Technology for the Americas, responsible for direct sales and new business development across the region.
Mundt most recently was Global Account Director for Media and Technology at Telstra. Prior to joining Telstra in 2017, he held sales and business development roles at global technology and telecommunications companies supporting enterprise, cloud and hybrid infrastructure initiatives.
Mundt takes on his new role during a time when Telstra is investing heavily to grow its network infrastructure and expand its connectivity solutions portfolio in the Americas and in key regions worldwide.
“This is an exciting time to be in the telecommunications industry,” said Mundt. “Demand for global network services remains high across enterprise and technology market verticals. Helping organizations scale and adapt the right solution for their unique needs is a challenge we continue to tackle, and Telstra is well-positioned to remain a major player in this space.”