Telkom Indonesia hosts open networking demo with Edgecore, TIP, OCP

Edgecore Networks, in collaboration with Telkom Indonesia, Telecom Infra Project, Open Compute Project, and IP Infusion, are hosting a demonstration in Indonesia of open disaggregated solutions.

The demonstration event was launched on July 11 and 12 at Telkom University, Bandung, Indonesia, showcasing Edgecore hardware platforms and IP Infusion networking software platforms for various solutions, including broadband access, 5G access, OpenWiFi access, and data center. After the launch event, the demonstration lab will remain open through the whole of Q3, giving all interested parties plenty of time to visit.

The demo showcased:

5G Access – Edgecore’s Cassini AS7716-24SC optical packet transponder and AS7316-28XB Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway will be the open hardware platforms demonstrated running IP Infusion’s OcNOS. Edgecore’s Cassini is the industry’s first modular open-source packet transponder, offering a high-capacity combination of 100GbE packet switching ports and 100/200 Gbps coherent optical interfaces. The AS7316-28XB is an OCP Accepted switch.

Broadband Access – Featuring Edgecore’s ASXvOLT16 virtual Optical Line Terminal (vOLT) and the AS5916-54XKS aggregation router. The ASXvOLT16 is a 16-port 10G XGS-PON vOLT with 4 x 100G/40G QSFP28 fixed ports. The AS5916-54XKS is an aggregation router with 48 x SFP+ switch ports and 6 x 100G QSFP28 ports capable of line-rate Layer 2 and Layer 3 switching.

OpenWiFi Access – The demonstration includes a range of Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 access points – EAP101, EAP102, and EAP104 – that all come preinstalled with TIP’s OpenWiFi software, and the wireless LAN controller EWS101. OpenWiFi is a community-developed, disaggregated Wi-Fi software system, which includes both a controller SDK and AP firmware, both designed and validated to work seamlessly together.

Data Center – The Edgecore AS5812-54X switch, which provides full line-rate switching across its 48 x 10GbE ports and 6 x 40GbE uplinks. The switch can be deployed either as a Top-of-Rack switch, or as part of a 10GbE or 40GbE distributed spine, forming a non-blocking folded-Clos data center fabric. The AS5812-54X is an OCP Accepted switch.





