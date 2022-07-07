Taiwan's NEXCOM ships single-port 200GbE SmartNIC

NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances based in Taiwan, has released a compact single-port 200GbE network interface card (NIC) powered by the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx SmartNIC silicon and a PCIe Gen4 interface. The network connection is enabled through one QSFP56 port to utilize double-bit PAM4 data transmission. This allows 200 Gbps in each direction using a single 4-lane copper or fiber cable. The NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx SmartNIC provides more value-added features, including advanced networking and security to accelerate mission-critical applications. Thus, NL 110FM-OS is perfectly fit for security, virtualization, SDN, NFV, big data, machine learning, storage, and network performance testing and emulation.

The new product is compatible with NEXCOM's latest rackmount network appliances.

"By adopting the latest 200GbE NIC card powered by ConnectX-6, our customers can significantly increase the throughput of their servers and pivot to massive data processing without much effort," said Matthew Liu, CTO of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "We have a long history of working with NVIDIA on the adaptation of previous generation LAN controllers and are looking forward to our next successful joint projects."

"Data centers are being transformed by the growing demands of next-generation architectures required for massive hyperscale clouds and AI workloads," said Eunice Chiu, VP, Sales and GM Taiwan at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA's networking platform equips innovators such as NEXCOM to supercharge networking performance for the next wave of breakthrough data center applications."

https://www.nexcom.com