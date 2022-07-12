T-Systems has achieved an Identity and Access management distinction in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency.

To receive the designation, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As a Premier Partner and Managed Service Provider (MSP), T-Systems has already proven success in meeting AWS’s technical Frank Strecker, SVP Global Cloud Computing & Big Data at T-Systems, states: "Security is a core component of T-Systems’ DNA and key for our clients’ trust. Recognition as an AWS Security Competency Partner underlines our commitment in this area.”

https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/t-systems-becomes-aws-security-competency-partner-1012156

In March this year, T-Systems worked with AWS to offer Data Protection as a Managed Service on AWS. Through the offering, T-Systems using its expert knowledge of localized needs will manage encryption, and create and implement transparent residency controls. Data is managed and protected in adherence to European regulations such as the GDPR and Schrems II judgement, while customers also benefit from the innovation, speed, scalability, breadth and depth offered by AWS cloud.