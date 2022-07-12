T-Systems has achieved an Identity and Access management distinction in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency.
As a Premier Partner and Managed Service Provider (MSP), T-Systems has already proven success in meeting AWS’s technical Frank Strecker, SVP Global Cloud Computing & Big Data at T-Systems, states: "Security is a core component of T-Systems’ DNA and key for our clients’ trust. Recognition as an AWS Security Competency Partner underlines our commitment in this area.”
https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/t-systems-becomes-aws-security-competency-partner-1012156
- In March this year, T-Systems worked with AWS to offer Data Protection as a Managed Service on AWS. Through the offering, T-Systems using its expert knowledge of localized needs will manage encryption, and create and implement transparent residency controls. Data is managed and protected in adherence to European regulations such as the GDPR and Schrems II judgement, while customers also benefit from the innovation, speed, scalability, breadth and depth offered by AWS cloud.
Deutsche Telekom to test 5G Standalone with Google Cloud
Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud announced an expanded partnership focused on the following areas: Core Network Services: Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud will jointly pilot several network services such as 5G Standalone in Austria, as well as remote packet gateway functions, leveraging Google Cloud and Google Distributed Cloud Edge, a fully managed product that brings Google Cloud’s infrastructure and services closer to where data is...