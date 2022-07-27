T-Mobile US sees its customer count rise to 110 million

T-Mobile US reported service revenues of $15.3 billion, up 6% year-over-year, including industry-leading Postpaid service revenue growth of 9% and best postpaid phone ARPU growth in more than 5 years. Net loss of $108 million and diluted (loss) per share of $(0.09) decreased year-over-year due to merger-related costs and other special expense items amounting to $1.9 billion, net of tax, or $1.52 per share.

“Our relentless focus on putting customers first delivered yet another outstanding quarter for T-Mobile with industry-leading postpaid and broadband customer growth, including our highest ever postpaid account adds in company history,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “This momentum fueled our growth strategy and allowed us to raise guidance across the board yet again -- further proof that our commitment to addressing customer pain points in this challenging macro-economic environment is working.”

Some highlights:

Postpaid net account additions of 380 thousand increased 32 thousand year-over-year.

Postpaid net customer additions of 1.7 million increased 380 thousand year-over-year.

Postpaid phone net customer additions of 723 thousand increased 96 thousand year-over-year, including higher gross additions and industry-leading churn improvement. Postpaid phone churn of 0.80% improved 7 basis points year-over-year and 13 basis points sequentially.

Prepaid net customer additions of 146 thousand increased 70 thousand year-over-year. Prepaid churn of 2.58% was the lowest in company history and improved by 4 basis points year-over-year.

High Speed Internet net customer additions of 560 thousand were a record-high, and T-Mobile ended the quarter with more than 1.5 million High Speed Internet customers.

Total net customer additions of 1.8 million increased 450 thousand year-over-year and the total customer count increased to a record-high of 110 million.

