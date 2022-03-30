T-Mobile extends 5G Home Internet across California

T-Mobile has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet across California.

The fixed 5G service is now available to over six million homes throughout the state.

With the expansion, T-Mobile said more than 40 million households – a third of them in rural America – are eligible for 5G Home Internet.

T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet is priced at $50 a month with AutoPay and no annual contract.

Availability is based on network capacity.

https://www.t-mobile.com/isp





