T-Mobile extends 5G Home Internet across California

T-Mobile has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet across California.
The fixed 5G service is now available to over six million homes throughout the state.
With the expansion, T-Mobile said more than 40 million households – a third of them in rural America – are eligible for 5G Home Internet.
T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet is priced at $50 a month with AutoPay and no annual contract.
Availability is based on network capacity.
