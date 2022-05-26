Swimlane raises $70 million for security automation

Swimlane, a start-up based near Boulder, Colorado, announced $70 million in new funding for its low-code security automation solutions.

Swimlane unifies security operations in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record that helps overcome process and data fatigue, chronic staffing shortages, and quantifying business value. The Swimlane Turbine platform combines human and machine data into actionable intelligence for security leaders.

The recent funding round led by Activate Capital and joined by existing investors Energy Impact Partners (EIP) and 3Lines Venture Capital .

“We are very proud of the global traction and results we have achieved,” said James Brear, CEO of Swimlane. “Besides our hyper revenue growth, we have achieved over 120% of net retention and product expansion. Our cloud product has seen a 5X increase in adoption over 2021 and our growth over the last four years is over 700%. This is a testament to our customer-first mindset and meeting all the use case requirements our customers demand.”

http://www.swimlane.com

