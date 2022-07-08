StratCap acquires a key data center in Jacksonville

StratCap Data Centers has acquired a triple net leased data center in Jacksonville, Florida. Financial terms and name of the seller were not disclosed.

StratCap said the 25,600 square foot facility is fully leased to a major telecommunications carrier and serves as one of the company’s wireless communications switching centers. The facility includes a cell tower and acts as an essential hub for routing voice calls and text messages for the tenant’s customers in the surrounding region. The existing lease for the property commenced in 2002, and it was recently extended to 2038. In addition, the tenant has invested significant capital to upgrade the building to serve its technical operations and expand its 5G wireless coverage.

“This was an off-market, relationship-driven opportunity to invest in a mission critical asset with a high-quality tenant and nearly 16 years of lease term remaining,” stated Bryan Marsh, CEO of StratCap Data Centers. He continued, “We think the property is a perfect fit for our overall investment strategy and adds significant value to our overall portfolio.”

