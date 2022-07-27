STACK opens 3rd data center in Milan

STACK Infrastructure opened its third data center in Milan (Siziano).

The new facility, constructed in less than 12 months on a land parcel it acquired in 2021, brings the company’s live data center capacity in Italy to 120,000 square meters and more than 50MW of power. The new facility runs on 100% renewable energy, utilizes multiple built-in energy-saving features including photovoltaic panels and heat isolation infrastructure, and prequalifies for LEED Gold certification.

In addition to its live facilities, STACK owns more than 100,000 square metersof expansion land in Siziano capable of supporting over 80MW of total power, including a new parcel in proximity to its existing campuses acquired earlier this year.

The completion of the latest Milan facility further reinforces STACK’s positioning as a market leader in Italy and is part of STACK’s growth strategy across the EMEA region, partnering with leading hyperscale and enterprise clients to provide flexible, best-in-class data center solutions to address their evolving requirements.

“We believe Italy’s data center landscape is at the outset of a significant growth trend,” said John Eland, CEO of STACK EMEA. “Our latest investment in the region is a key component to our EMEA expansion strategy and solidifies our position as our clients’ trusted development and operational partner in the markets most essential to their own growth.”

https://www.stackinfra.com