Sparkle activates capacity on the Monet subsea cable

Sparkle has activated spectrum capacity on the Monet submarine cable system connecting Brazil to the United States.

The addition enhances Sparkle's regional backbone for the Americas, which now encompasses five diversified routes between North and South America. Sparkle is also present on the Seabras-1 cable system in the Atlantic and the Curie cable system in the Pacific.

Sparkle now counts 56 Points of Presence across the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, a capillary presence in Brazil and a new open landing and connectivity hub in Panama.

