SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The booster was successfully recovered.

This was the 13th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and now eight Starlink missions.

The mission was the 28th this year for SpaceX. It was also the 100th time that SpaceX has reflown a first stage.





https://www.spacex.com/launches/sl4-21/